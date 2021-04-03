Team from Ft. Benning deployed to another state to help with COVID-19 vaccinations

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - A team from Fort Benning has been deployed to another state to help with COVID-19 vaccinations.
Medical and support personnel from the 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade landed in Milwaukee Friday where the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) requested their assistance as a vaccine support team.
The 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade is about 65 members and will be in Wisconsin as long as they’re needed. They will be working with FEMA in administering COVID-19 vaccinations.
