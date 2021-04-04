Abundant Sunshine for Easter Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We will see sunny conditions persisting for Easter Sunday across the Chattahoochee Valley. Highs will reach the 70s this evening with lots of dry sunshine on tap. Heading into the work week, we will see lots of sunshine around to kick off the week as we continue on this warming trend. Highs are in the upper 70s for Monday and could reach the 80 degree mark by Wednesday. Clouds build back in on Wednesday, but we will still keep some sunshine around until Thursday when showers and storms return to the forecast. The best shot at a shower or storm comes on Friday, and for now it looks like we will be mostly dry by the weekend. Sunshine returns by Sunday while highs stay in the upper-70s.