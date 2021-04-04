Excellent April Conditions Are In Store

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tired of the sunshine yet? Hope that’s a no, because more of it is on the way for a few days! No need to worry about any frost/freeze concerns tonight, as low temperatures stay in the middle and upper 40s, a tad chilly regardless. Monday we do it all over again, with blue skies and warmer temps in the upper 70s for most, have the sun screen ready, as our UV index is slowly creeping up the scale. Tuesday is a carbon copy of Monday with more 80 degree readings on the thermometer, while Wednesday we noticeably increase the cloud cover, but we are still forecast to remain dry. Scattered thunderstorms are possible Thursday and Friday with a 40-60% coverage, and at this point not looking severe, but enough for rain gear no doubt. We seem to have finally snapped into a pattern that favors slightly warmer times than the previous week or so. True Spring looks to stay for the next two weeks, and after that we all know that’s a pretty solid guarantee. Have a great week!