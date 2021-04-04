Fire crews working massive fire at The Lakes Apartments in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fire crews are currently on the scene of a large fire at The Lakes Apartments in Columbus.
Fire Chief Kevin Lott confirmed that firefighters are currently battling a working fire at the Warm Springs Rd. complex.
Chief Lott also confirms that at this time no injuries have been reported.
There is no word at this time as to what started the fire or how many people are being displaced.
