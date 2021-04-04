Some Auburn restaurants holding Easter brunches

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - With the COVID-19 pandemic hitting just before Easter last year, many East Alabama restaurants couldn’t provide their normal brunch offerings for the holiday. But things are starting to look up as restaurants are adapting to the changes.
“We’re really excited to be open this year for Easter. Of course, while we’re looking forward to providing an incredible experience for people and time to get together and celebrate the holiday, we also really prioritize safety here,” said Kasha Walters, manager of The Hound.
Both the Hound and the Depot in Auburn are providing unique food and drinks for the special holiday. Easter will be the Depot’s first brunch since the pandemic began.
“On a day like this when families are together or couples and they’re looking to make a special occasion morning out of it, we have a very high demand,” said Scott Simpson, Executive Chef of The Depot.
Both restaurants have extra COVID-19 protocols for Easter including plexiglass at the bar, spaced seating, and fast germ-killing sanitizers for tables.
“We also still enforce masks for everybody until they’re seated at their tables, and we have barriers in between tables that can’t quite be six feet apart,” said Walters.
“Those kind of important focuses - I think will really make people feel comfortable,” said Simpson.
The Depot Executive Chef Scott Simpson said his restaurant has a special Easter menu, including a salmon avocado toast dish.
“From the taste and flavors that they’re gonna be enjoying, I think that it pretty much cements the fact that this is something that’s worth going out to do,” said Simpson.
Both Simpson and The Hound General Manager Kasha Walters said they just want to be able to provide a notable Easter experience for their guests - especially since COVID has taken away those in the past year.
“You still didn’t get the face-to-face, you know, the ‘happy birthdays’, the anniversaries, or it’s just a regular night out with your friends, you know, so we’re so looking forward to people feeling comfortable to come back in so that we can be a part of those memories,” said Walters.
And for those who aren’t comfortable yet dining in, both the Hound and the Depot have takeout and curbside options for your Easter meal.
