Academy Sports donates check to Safe Kids Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Academy Sports + Outdoors made a special donation Monday to Safe Kids Columbus.
Academy donated a $2,000 check to assist in its efforts to build a new life jacket loaner station, refurbishing two stations and supply them with new jackets. The donation will help people have fun on the water safely this summer.
“A check like 2,000 dollars goes a long way for Safe Kids to be able to provide a way for kids to be safe,” said Cody Reed of Academy Sports.
The loaner stations are filled with life jackets, from infant to adult sizes, for people to use free of charge. After the construction of the new station, there will be five life jacket loaner stations in the area, including one in Muscogee County, two in Harris County and two in Lee and Russell Counties.
“We want to make sure that people are educated and if they want to be around the water and need a life jacket they can pick up one. So at our stations you will find jackets sizes from infant to adult XL,” said Pam Fair, Director of Safe Kids Columbus.
