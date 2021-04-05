Beautiful Through Mid-Week; Storms Return Thursday Through Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The weather looks fantastic as we head through Wednesday with cool mornings and warm afternoons ahead. Look for plenty of sunshine tomorrow, but clouds will increase on Wednesday out ahead of the next storm system. The next chances for rain and storms will come on Thursday, and linger into Friday and Saturday. The front will stall out, keeping the chance of rain in the forecast through the first part of the weekend. Some of the storms could be on the stronger side since there will be enough energy to fuel the storms, but I don’t think we will have a widespread severe weather problem. We will dry things out by Sunday - the better part of the weekend - with dry conditions hanging around into the first part of next week. We look to stay warm - with highs in the 70s and 80s across the board.