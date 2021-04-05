Showers Return to End the Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We kick off the work week with lots of dry sunshine around the Chattahoochee Valley with highs climbing to the upper-70s. Highs reach the 80s tomorrow with more sunny conditions persisting before we start to build some clouds back into the forecast by Wednesday. We will see showers and storms return to the region on Thursday and into Friday, with the best shot at a shower or storm coming on Friday. A few storms could linger into Saturday, but most of us should stay dry for the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.