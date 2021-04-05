Westbound lane on Hwy. 280 in Salem to close on Tuesday

SALEM, Ala. (WTVM) - The westbound lane on Highway 280 will be closed Tuesday, April 6.
At approximately 6:30 a.m., the westbound, right lane, on Highway 280 will be closed from Lee County Road 253 to Lee County Road 391. The lane is expected to reopen by 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The lane is being closed to collect data for a project designed to help researchers develop innovative road pavement materials and processes that will reduce the cost of maintaining safe and sustainable roads.
The National Center for Asphalt Technology at Auburn University will collect the data on behalf of a partnership with other states and the Federal Highway Administration.
Drivers should expect delays, plan accordingly, and are urged to use caution when traveling in the work zone.
