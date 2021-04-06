Free COVID-19 vaccination clinic being held in Cuthbert

CUTHBERT, Ga. (WTVM) - A free COVID-19 vaccination clinic is being held in Cuthbert this weekend.
The clinic is being organized by Randolph County’s “Neighbor 2 Neighbor” program, which helps residents register for vaccination appointments.
They will offer up to 600 first doses of the Moderna vaccine on Saturday, Apr. 10 to people 18 years and older. Those who receive the vaccine will be able to receive their second dose on May 8.
The clinic is being held at the JB Smith School at 90 School Dr. from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, Apr. 10 and Saturday, May 8.
Appointments must be made before the clinic by calling 229-732-1044 or 229-308-7064.
