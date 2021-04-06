LaGrange man wanted after reportedly shooting into house overnight

(Source: Matt Popovich)
By Alex Jones | April 6, 2021 at 12:51 PM EDT - Updated April 6 at 2:58 PM

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Police in LaGrange are searching for a man wanted for reportedly shooting into a home overnight Monday.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Rutland Circle just after 3:00 p.m. in connection to an aggravated assault that took place at 12:30 a.m.

Investigators determined that 20-year-old Marquavious Blackmon fired several shots into a home occupied by at least four people after a verbal argument.

Blackmon was seen leaving the scene in a black Honda sedan. Police have issued warrants for his arrest.

No injuries were reported in connection to this shooting.

