LaGrange man wanted after reportedly shooting into house overnight

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Police in LaGrange are searching for a man wanted for reportedly shooting into a home overnight Monday.
Officers were called to the 200 block of Rutland Circle just after 3:00 p.m. in connection to an aggravated assault that took place at 12:30 a.m.
Investigators determined that 20-year-old Marquavious Blackmon fired several shots into a home occupied by at least four people after a verbal argument.
Blackmon was seen leaving the scene in a black Honda sedan. Police have issued warrants for his arrest.
No injuries were reported in connection to this shooting.
