Lee-Russell Council of Governments providing free transportation for COVID-19 vaccination appointments

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee-Russell Council of Governments’ public transit system is providing transportation for East Alabama residents who are having difficulty finding a way to get to and from their vaccine appointment.
Transit Director Karl Westfall said anyone can call and request a ride for a variety of reasons, but he said several dozen people have used the service to go get vaccinated.
“We want to make sure everyone is getting a vaccination that is requesting one or needs one,” he said. “We’ll do whatever we can to assist you in getting that.”
Westfall said the rides are free, and the buses run from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. CST Monday through Friday.
“You have to call at least 24 hours in advance to schedule a ride, up to two weeks,” Westfall said. “The farther out you call, the better chance you have of getting the exact times and the rides because sometimes we do fill up.”
Westfall said they provide about 200 Dial-A-Rides each day for all purposes, not just vaccine appointments. They haven’t yet had to turn anybody away looking for a ride.
“We haven’t had to prioritize anything because we’ve been able to handle the demand,” he said. “If we do need to down the road, that’s something we’ll be willing to do.”
For more information on how to schedule a ride, visit the Lee-Russell Council of Governments’ website.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.