Massive fire at The Lakes Apartments in Columbus displaces several families

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several families are without a home after a missive fire at The Lakes Apartments in Columbus destroyed 20 units.
Fire crews responded to the fire Sunday night on Warm Springs Road.
This tragedy is the fourth apartment fire in Columbus this year. Authorities say no one was injured in the fire, but several families lost everything.
12-year-old Madeline Chesser says she’s thankful that she and her mother escaped the fire safely, but witnessing it all was terrifying.
“There was this man and woman banging on the other doors to get the people out of the building,” Madeline explained. “So, we got out of the building and we looked back to see the building and there were flames shooting out of the building. I was just terrified because I did not know what happened or what caused it, or why it had to happen.”
The American Red Cross is helping the victims affected by the fire by offering emergency gift cards.
