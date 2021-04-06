Muscogee County Jail inmates expected to be vaccinated for COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Inmates at the Muscogee County Jail could soon start receiving their COVID-19 shot.
Muscogee County Sherriff Greg Countryman said his office is working on getting inmates vaccinated and they could begin to see needles go into arms as early as next week.
Countryman added he’s enthused because several inmates have asked him about getting their dose, and he’s hopeful that as more inmates decide to get vaccinated, it will help control COVID-19 in the jail.
“I’m actually enthused about them wanting to receive the vaccine, because if we can control the environment within the Muscogee County Jail, as far as the cell population, then we can somewhat predict the outcome,” said Countryman.
Countryman said there should be a plan in place this week that will include a partnership with a healthcare provider who will come in and give doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to the 900 or so inmate population. There is no word yet on who that provider will be.
