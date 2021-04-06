One More Nice Day; Rain Coverage Going Up Thursday-Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Wednesday looks to be another great day across the Valley with highs back in the 80s and an increase in clouds. Humidity values will also be going up, but we should stay dry tomorrow. By Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, look for some weather changes with a frontal system moving in and several disturbances moving in through the first part of the weekend. Rain coverage will likely be highest on Friday and Saturday, and we can’t rule out some stronger storms in the mix. Severe weather can’t be ruled out, so we will keep an eye out for you in the coming days. Conditions should dry out on Sunday with mostly dry weather sticking around into early next week. No major cool-downs are ahead for the next week or so, but by the middle and end of next week, it looks like we could dip back below average again.