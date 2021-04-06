Sheriff’s deputies recognized for quick thinking during a Columbus fire

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A pair of Muscogee County sheriff’s deputies are being recognized by Piedmont Columbus Regional for their quick actions during a recent house fire.
Deputy Christopher Bryant was in the area of 3rd Ave. and 38th St. back in January when he saw smoke. He began investigating on his own and found a home in the 3000 block of 3rd Ave. on fire.
When more deputies and the Fire Department arrived, deputies established a perimeter and began getting residents out of the area.
Corporal Jayson Martin noticed embers from the house fire were starting small fires in the yards of other houses, so he retrieved a fire extinguisher and began putting them out.
Piedmont Columbus Regional is honoring Deputy Bryant and Corporal Martin as their First Friday Heroes for their quick actions that stopped further property damage or potential loss of life.
