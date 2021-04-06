Southbound lane on Gay St. in Auburn to close for water system installation

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - There will be a lane closure in Auburn beginning Monday, April 12.
Crews will be installing a new main water system that will improve the level of service in the city. The work will take place on the southbound lane of Gay Street between Thach and Magnolia Avenue.
Work will take place periodically and is expected to be over by the end of June, unless unexpected delays occur.
The city is advising drivers to use caution while driving through the area or to take an alternate route.
