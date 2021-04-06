Transitioning to a More Active Pattern for the End of the Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We will see a few more dry days with sunshine around and highs in the 80s before rain makes its way back into the forecast. A disturbance out to our west will move closer towards the Chattahoochee Valley as we head into Thursday bringing rain and some storms with it. A few storms could be on the stronger side with pockets of gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning. We will keep showers and storms in the forecast through Saturday as a front stalls out to our west to make our forecast bit more unsettled. Highs will drop to the 70s through Sunday, but we will dry things out by Sunday and we look to stay dry through the start of next week. Highs will be back in the 80s by next Monday.