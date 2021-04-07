Alabama secretary of state reportedly admits affair, won’t run for office in 2022

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill announced Wednesday he will not seek any elected office in 2022.
Merrill’s statement did not give a specific reason for his decision. However, according to AL.com, Merrill admitted Wednesday he had an affair after initially denying it.
We have reached out to the secretary of state’s office to confirm what he told AL.com, and a spokesperson said they would not be releasing any additional statements.
Merrill, the state’s chief elections officer since 2015, has long been expected to mount a bid for higher office. In recent days, his name has been tossed around for the U.S. Senate seat Richard Shelby will retire from in 2022.
“After much prayer, reflection, and conversations with my wife, Cindy, I have decided that I will not be a candidate for any office in 2022,” Merrill said.
”Life presents us with a series of chapters, some more challenging than others, in our book of life, and when one finishes, another one begins. While I remain fully committed to continuing my service as your Secretary of State through the end of my term, I do not know what the next chapter will present for me and my family,” he further explained.
Merrill’s term as secretary of state ends in Jan. 2023.
“I will follow the path the Lord puts in front of me to see what happens next. Regardless, I am extraordinarily proud of all that we have been able to accomplish in the last six years, two months, and 19 days that I have had the esteemed privilege of serving as your 53rd Secretary of State.”
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.