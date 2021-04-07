Brookstone rallies for win over arch-rival Pacelli in extra innings

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Brookstone Cougars rallied to beat the Pacelli Vikings 4-3 in eight innings on Tuesday night in a key GHSA Region 4-1A Private showdown at Deimel Diamond.
Brookstone (11-7, 3-1 region) was down its final strike in the top of the seventh inning, trailing 3-1, when Luke Norman homered off of the right field foul pole to cut the deficit to one run. Haze Voltz followed with another two-strike home run, this time to left field to tie the game at 3-3.
Pacelli (8-12, 1-2 region) had a chance to win the game in the bottom of the seventh, with runners on the corners with one out, but Adam Lowery struck out Javi Marrero and Austin Stephenson to end the threat.
Tripp Duncan wound up as the final hero of the night, leading off the eighth with a homer to left that proved to be the game-winner.
Lowery (3-1) went the distance to earn the victory, tossing an eight-hitter and striking out six.
Will Vinyard took the loss in relief for the Vikings.
The two teams are scheduled to play a doubleheader at Brookstone’s Illges Field on Thursday, with first pitch scheduled for 4:30 pm ET. The series is set to wrap up with a return game at Deimel Diamond on Friday at 5:30 pm ET.
