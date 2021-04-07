Columbus mayor delivers State of the City Address

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The mayor of Columbus delivered the State of the City Address Tuesday.
Plans to build up the southside and more economic development across the city were among some of the topics that were outlined.
People in the community had the opportunity to hear about the current and future plans for the city. According to Mayor Skip Henderson, city leaders are working to develop south Columbus and along Veterans Parkway. Henderson says he’s excited about al the projects that are headed to the city.
Henderson also says he’s focused on resolving community issues and building up Columbus. Another takeaway from the address was the uptick of violent crimes in the city and how leaders are combating the issue.
