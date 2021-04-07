Columbus police searching for ‘critical’ missing teen, last seen near 9th Ave.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenage boy.
18-year-old Devon O’Dell was last seen April 7 at approximately 2:55 a.m. in the 1200 block of 9th Ave.
O’Dell suffers with mild autism.
He was last seen wearing a gray jacket and khaki pants. He maybe in the downtown Columbus area.
Anyone with information should contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Unit at 706-225-4343.
