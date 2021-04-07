Columbus police searching for ‘critical’ missing teen, last seen near 9th Ave.

Columbus police searching for ‘critical’ missing teen, last seen near 9th Ave.
Devon O'Dell was last seen near 9th Ave. (Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Jessie Gibson | April 7, 2021 at 9:29 AM EDT - Updated April 7 at 9:30 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenage boy.

18-year-old Devon O’Dell was last seen April 7 at approximately 2:55 a.m. in the 1200 block of 9th Ave.

O’Dell suffers with mild autism.

He was last seen wearing a gray jacket and khaki pants. He maybe in the downtown Columbus area.

Anyone with information should contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Unit at 706-225-4343.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.