One More Sunny Day Before Rain Returns

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have one more day of sunny skies and highs in the 80s before we transition into a stormier pattern to end out the week. Showers with a stray storm move into the area Thursday morning as a low pressure system nears our area. This system will stall out nearby Thursday through Saturday leaving us in this more unsettled pattern of showers and storms through Saturday evening with highs in the 70s. Once this system gets kicked out of the region, we will see much more calm and settled conditions taking over. Sunday’s forecast features mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-70s. We get back into the 80s to kick off the next work week with no rain to mention until the following Thursday.