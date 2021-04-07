Opelika man charged with 24 counts of child porn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Opelika man is behind bars with a laundry list of child porn charges against him.
Investigators with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office were made aware on Monday of someone illegally downloading and possessing pornographic images of someone under the age of 18.
By Tuesday, investigators were searching a home in the 2900 block of Lee Rd. 165 in Opelika. During the search, multiple items of evidence were seized, including digital devices and media.
52-year-old Bryant Thomas Stokes was subsequently arrested and charged with 12 counts of possession of child pornography and 12 counts of production of pornography with minors.
Police say that more charges are expected.
Stokes is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
