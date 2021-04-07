Piedmont Columbus Regional names two sheriff’s deputies First Friday Heroes

By Olivia Gunn | April 7, 2021 at 12:10 AM EDT - Updated April 7 at 12:44 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two Muscogee County sheriff’s deputies were recognized Tuesday by Piedmont Columbus Regional for their quick actions during a recent house fire.

In January, Deputy Christopher Bryant was in the area of 3rd Avenue and 38th Street when he saw smoke. He began investigating on his own and found a home on fire.

When the fire department arrived, deputies established a perimeter and began getting residents out of the area. Cpl. Jayson Martin noticed small fires in the yards of other houses, so he retrieved a fire extinguisher and began putting the fires out.

Piedmont Columbus Regional named Bryant and Martin First Friday Heroes.

