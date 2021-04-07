Piedmont Columbus Regional names two sheriff’s deputies First Friday Heroes

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two Muscogee County sheriff’s deputies were recognized Tuesday by Piedmont Columbus Regional for their quick actions during a recent house fire.
In January, Deputy Christopher Bryant was in the area of 3rd Avenue and 38th Street when he saw smoke. He began investigating on his own and found a home on fire.
When the fire department arrived, deputies established a perimeter and began getting residents out of the area. Cpl. Jayson Martin noticed small fires in the yards of other houses, so he retrieved a fire extinguisher and began putting the fires out.
Piedmont Columbus Regional named Bryant and Martin First Friday Heroes.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.