Roundabout to be constructed Sportsplex and W. Point Pkwy. intersection in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A new roundabout is coming to Opelika at the intersection of Sportsplex and West Point Parkway.
Three years ago, the intersection became a four-way stop. Since then, accidents at the intersection have increased. City engineer Scott Parker says creating a roundabout at the intersection will also allow the huge flow of 18 wheelers to effectively move throughout the roundabout.
“The main issue in that area is safety,” said Parker. “We’ve experienced a lot of near misses and severe crashes at that intersection. We believe, the City of Opelika, that roundabouts are safer a proven safer and a more effective type of intersection that slows traffic down, moves traffic through, and in effective manner.”
No timeline was given on wen the project will be completed.
