Shaw High School students honored for creating fire safety training video

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Fire Department hosted a special ceremony Friday to congratulate a few high school students.
Six Shaw High School students who participated in fire safety training all created training videos.
Because of their hard work, they can apply for the Columbus Fire Department right out of high school. Three of the students won state for their videos and are going up for nationals. Shaw High School teacher Anna Miller explained why they continue to be part of the program.
“I think a program like this is important because as part of career tech education, we are preparing students for the workplace,” said Miller. “We are giving them a work-ready skill they can use. After school, they can take a higher education.”
The students found out about going to nationals at the ceremony. The mayor and city leaders attended the event.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.