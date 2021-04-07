Unsettled, Stormy Few Days Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a beautiful Easter weekend and a great start to this week, look for some unsettled weather ahead with storms in the forecast for Thursday through Saturday. Each day will feature a chance of strong storms, and isolated severe or damaging storms can’t be ruled out, but this would be most likely on Saturday - what should be the day with the heaviest rain and stormiest weather. We’ll be watching each day closely, and remember that you always need a way to get watches and warnings this time of year (and any time of year, really). It appears we will dry out in a big way on Sunday - I don’t think we could rule out some rain, but it looks mostly dry for a lot of us - and the dry stretch of weather will likely continue into Monday and Tuesday of next week. Look for our next storm system to impact the area by the middle part of next week, and that may feature some cooler weather moving in behind it that could drop our highs and lows below average.