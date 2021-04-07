Volunteers needed at EAMC’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) is asking for help at its community vaccine clinic.
Leaders at the clinic say the number of non-clinical volunteers has dropped significantly in recent weeks.
The clinic needs about 34 volunteers every day to run smoothly. Volunteer coordinators say most days in April, they have only about half of that number signed up.
“We do need you. Your community needs you. You’re also going to leave here filled up. You will be blessed. You will be so full of joy when you leave. Our volunteers love to be a part of something that works. And they love to be a part of something that is making a difference,” said Nicole Roberts, volunteer coordinator at EAMC vaccine clinic.
According to clinic leaders, people can volunteer for a morning shift from 6:45 a.m. to 11 a.m. CST or for an afternoon shift from 11a .m. to 3:30 p.m. CST. Those who would like to volunteer can sign up on Auburn United Methodist Church’s website.
