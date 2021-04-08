Advocacy groups stress the importance of child abuse awareness

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - April is Child Abuse Prevention Month.
East Alabama child advocacy groups say it’s the perfect opportunity to illustrate just how prevalent child abuse is in the community during the pandemic.
According to Katherine Cochrane with Twin Cedars child advocacy center in Opelika, they’ve seen their case numbers in Lee and Macon counties nearly double this year, from January 1 to the beginning of April, compared to the same timeframe last year.
“I think it’s shocking and I think it really is telling how the pandemic has impacted kids,” said Cochrane. “I don’t think we’ve even seen the full impact. It’s really common for kids to have delayed disclosure. I think that even a year from today, we’ll still be seeing the aftermath of what happened during the shutdown.”
Cochrane says it’s important to know the signs of child abuse and to come forward if you suspect child abuse.
