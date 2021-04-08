Alert Days Today Through Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We are getting into a more unsettled forecast today through Thursday. A low pressure system with an associated cold front to our west will stall out near MS/AL tonight and keeps showers and storms in the forecast for the next few days. Have multiple, reliable ways to get watches and warnings through Saturday. Afternoon storms are possible today, and a few could be strong with gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall. For Friday, we will see showers and storms around especially in the afternoon and evening hours with gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall possible. While the tornado risk is not zero, it is very low for Friday. Friday night into Saturday, this system will start to move again, and the main line of storms ahead of the cold front will move through Saturday. For now, it is looking like this will move through during the early afternoon through the early evening hours - remember this timing can and likely will change. Main threats for Saturday include heavy rain, pockets of strong winds, frequent lightning, and an isolated tornado is possible. Once this front clears our area, we will see sunshine return with warmer and milder conditions to kick off the next week.