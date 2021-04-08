Auburn man arrested, charged with rape and sodomy

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An Auburn man was arrested Tuesday on sex crime charges.
Victor Buchanan, 35, is charged with second-degree rape and sodomy.
The arrest stems from Auburn police being notified of an incident involving an adult having sexual contact with a minor. The incident happened March 31 in the 500 block of Lee Road 15.
Auburn police say a 35-year-old man engaged in sexual intercourse and sodomy with a juvenile under the age of 16 and over 12 years old.
Buchanan was identified as the suspect and arrested after further investigation. He was transported to the Lee County Jail and held on a $35,000 bond. The case remains under investigation by Auburn police.
