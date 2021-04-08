Auburn police arrest attempted kidnapping suspect

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A suspect was arrested in Auburn Tuesday for attempted kidnapping.
William Melson, Jr., a transient, is charged with second-degree attempted kidnapping.
The arrest stems from Auburn police responding to call involving an incident in the 1100 block of Commerce Drive. It was reported that a suspect attempted to restrain a victim and force them into a vehicle. No weapons were involved, and the kidnapping attempt was unsuccessful.
Officers contacted Melson in the immediate area shortly after the crime happened. Melson was identified as the suspect and arrested after further investigation.
Melson was transported to the Lee County Jail and held on a $50,000 bond. The case remains under investigation by Auburn police.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.