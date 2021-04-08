Central tops Smiths Station in series opener

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Will Cannon and Cole Kehoe combined on a four-hitter as the Central Red Devils beat the Smiths Station Panthers on Wednesday night at Darnell-Nelson Field in the opening game of their three-game AHSAA 7A-Area 4 series.
The Red Devils (22-3, 1-0 Area 4) posted their three runs in the third inning on an RBI fielder’s choice off the bat of Zion Morris, and RBI singles by Jax Yoxtheimer and Brody Capps.
The Panthers (20-9, 0-1 Area 4) responded with a run in the fourth on a sacrifice fly by Luke Hasty.
Smiths threatened in the sixth, loading the bases with one out. Kehoe, in relief of Cannon got Jake Middleton to pop out and Gavin Blair to ground out to end the inning and the threat.
Trent Hodgdon went the distance for the Panthers, taking the loss despite giving up just three hits and striking out seven and walking four.
The two teams are scheduled to wrap up the series on Thursday afternoon at Panther Field at Smiths Station. First pitch in the doubleheader is scheduled for 5 pm ET.
