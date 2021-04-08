Columbus DA dropping charges in case of couple charged with infant’s death

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The district attorney confirmed his office will no longer prosecute a murder case involving a couple charged with their infant’s death.
Albert and Ashley Debelbot have spent the last 11 years behind bars for the murder of their three-day-old baby, Mckenzy, who died in 2008.
District Attorney Mark Jones said he filed a motion to drop the charges due to lack of evidence and after the Georgia Supreme Court overturned the convictions last February. Jones said medical evidence suggests reasonable doubt exists in the case. He said a hearing is set in the case for next week.
