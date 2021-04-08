COVID-19 vaccinations administered to over 100 homeless people in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - SafeHouse Ministries along with help from the Columbus Health Department were able to get over 100 local homeless people vaccinated for COVID-19 Thursday.
The vaccine of choice was Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose vaccine.
Leaders from Home for Good, a non-profit housing assistance program, also helped in getting the word out to the homeless population, picking some of them up and offering a ride to the shelter. Those who showed up had to fill out some paperwork, and were then well on their way to being vaccinated.
“Homeless people, you know they overlook us. We need help like everybody else,” said Donald James who was vaccinated Thursday.
“We have earned trust from the homeless population because they know that we are going to work hard for them, and they are safe with us,” said Neil Richardson, executive director of SafeHouse.
“We just wanted to make sure that this was an equitable distribution of the COVID vaccine,” mentioned Pat Frey with Homes for Good.
Frey says a survey conducted in 2019 shows Columbus has 250 homeless individuals. About a third of them received the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday. SafeHouse staff say there will be an opportunity for more of the homeless population to be vaccinated in the future.
