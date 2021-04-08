CSU powers past Spring Hill in doubleheader sweep

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The power was on at Ragsdale Field on Wednesday as the Columbus State Cougars ripped five homers in a doubleheader sweep of the Spring Hill Badgers. The Cougars won the opener 11-2, finishing the job by taking the nightcap 8-3.
In the first game, Colby Brabston homered in the first inning to tie the game at 2-2. In the fifth inning, Robert Brooks had a two-run homer, Steven Minter followed with a solo shot, and two batters later Dane Bullock had a two run homer in a five-run inning that sealed the deal for the Cougars (16-8).
Minter had a homer in the second game as well, a grand slam in the fourth inning that put the game away.
The Cougars get back in action with a weekend series against Georgia Southwestern. Friday’s game at Ragsdale Field is scheduled to begin at 6 pm ET, with Saturday’s doubleheader slated to start at 1 pm ET.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.