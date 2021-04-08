Data identifies four zip codes in Columbus as the city’s most dangerous

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -Columbus’ so-called most dangerous zip codes could soon see a change as the efforts to bring a global crime prevention program to the area are closer to reality.
Data from the crime prevention program identifies four zip codes across Columbus as the most dangerous areas in the city. Cure Violence, the global crime prevention program, and the City of Columbus are looking to be the remedy for crime. Their data suggests 31903, 31906, 31907, and 31904, are the four most dangerous zip codes in the city of Columbus.
“Basically, your Carver Heights, Macon Road, area, Forrest Road Area, back up towards Buena Vista road toward Farr Road area.” said Reggie Lewis, with Cure Violence Columbus. “The ages of the victims or perpetrators, there are a range of ages, but you know, a lot of it seems to be that 14 to 25 year old victim or perpetrator.”
Cure Violence research shows the 31903 area code is one of the worst areas of the city for crime. That’s where Columbus State University student Dontrell Williams was shot to death. He worked at the Circle K convenience story to help pay his way through college.
31906 is where 18-year-old Destiee Virgin was gunned down in broad daylight by her boy friend.
31907 is the area of town where 18-year-old Sara Holtrop of Harris County was found dead on a sofa in a home on Carmel Drive.
31904 is the Buena Vista Road and Farr Road area. Some may recall 26-year-old Alex Davis being shot and killed at a BP gas station on Buena Vista Road back in August of last year. His female passenger survived.
According to Cure Violence officials, the crime prevention model is expected to make a difference by providing alternatives to crime and by redirecting people most at risk of committing crime toward a better education and opportunities.
“I just don’t think people would be committing the crimes that they’re committing if they had a job, if they had something to look forward to everyday, because I definitely know it will be able to help a lot of young men in this community,” said community activist Norman Quarles. “Young men, young women, whoever. Crime is not going be cut by building more jails and locking more people up. Crime is going to be reduced by giving people opportunity.”
Cure Violence Columbus officials say they should be signing a contract soo to begin an assessment of the city of Columbus’ crime data, which will also include staffing, training, data analysis, and on-site visits to outlined targeted crime areas.
