Firefighters battling house fire on Lato Rd. in Seale

SEALE, Ala. (WTVM) - Firefighters in east Alabama are currently battling a house fire in Seale, according to Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor.
Sheriff Taylor says the fire is at a home in the 100 block of Lato Rd. His deputies are working to confirm if everyone is out of the home.
The cause of this fire has not yet been determined.
News Leader 9 has a crew en route working to learn more information. Keep with us on air and online for the latest details as they become available.
