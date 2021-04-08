Positive COVID-19 test results from Columbus Health Dept. can be tested for variants

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says the UK variant is now the dominant COVID-19 strain in the U.S.
According to Pamela Kirkland with the Columbus Health Department, the COVID-19 tests done at the health department that do have positive results can be tested for the variant.
The positive tests are randomly selected to be further tested for the variant. Kirkland says Columbus has had several positive tests for the COVID-19 variants, but adds that COVID-19 testing has been down across the West Central Health District.
“The number of tests that we’ve been doing has really dropped in the last few weeks,” said Kirkland. “So, we’re wondering if maybe this week we’re going to see an increase since spring break was last week for most people. So, we’ll just see how it goes, but we’ve cut our hours back to three days a week for testing.”
The health department’s current testing hours are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The department’s rapid test does not test for the variants.
