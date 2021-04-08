Reese Road Elementary in Columbus recognized for welcoming environment and student achievements

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An elementary school in Columbus is one of five schools in the state recognized for its welcoming environment and student achievements.
Reese Road Elementary School received the Family-Friendly Partnership School Initiative Award Wednesday.
The award acknowledges schools who work closely with families and communities to push students to excellence. State Superintendent Roger Woods attended the ceremony. He says Reese Road Elementary is a prime example of what a family-friendly school is.
“We’re ecstatic to be able to provide opportunities for our parents to be engaged with our school here and to create a welcoming environment that is inclusive and diverse,” said Principal Katrina Long.
Woods also got the chance to tour the school. He was joined by Muscogee County School District Superintendent Dr. David Lewis and other city officials.
