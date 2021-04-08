Second teen arrested in deadly shooting on South Andrews Circle in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A second teenager has been arrested in the shooting death of a Columbus man.
Jaius Roland, 16, surrendered to authorities Wednesday, April 7. He is charged with the murder of 50-year-old Paul Lokey.
On March 2, Columbus police responded to the area of South Andrews Circle and 21st Avenue regarding a vehicle accident. Upon arrival, officers discovered the driver, identified as Lokey, was suffering from a gunshot wound.
Lokey was transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries.
16-year-old Javeon Stephens was also identified as a suspect and arrested April 2.
Roland’s Recorder’s Court hearing is scheduled for Thursday, April 8.
