Storms at Times Friday & Saturday; Then Drying Out

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain and storms didn’t materialize for most across the Valley on Thursday, but we will again have our chances on Friday and Saturday with a few strong storms in the mix. The strongest storms should come Saturday morning and into the early afternoon as a more organized batch of storms rolls into the area, even though the absolute worst of the weather may end up staying south of the Chattahoochee Valley. We will keep our eye on the potential for any damaging wind gusts along the way, and you should stay weather alert through Saturday. We will start the process of drying out on Sunday with a few showers still possible across our far southern counties. Monday and Tuesday of next week will be beautiful and warm after chilly starts, but look for another storm system to potentially impact the area by Wednesday of next week, with a potential cool-down moving in after that.