AC Hotel by Marriott opens in downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another modern and chic hotel is now open in downtown Columbus.
AC Hotel by Marriott Columbus Downtown opened its doors Thursday as the first hotel to open on Broadway.
The hotel is a six-story property with over 100 guest rooms looking toward the downtown area. It’s a mix of modern and European styles. So far, employees say guests are pleased.
“They love the feel of the hotel, the ambient lighting. We have lighting all throughout the hotel that changes four times a day. They love being downtown and having access to restaurants and shopping, so we’ve had great feedback so far,” said Andrea Vawter, director of sales at AC hotel.
AC also has AC Kitchen and AC Lounge, which are completely open to the public. Guests can come to the hotel to enjoy artisan cocktails, tapas, style bites, and a European-style breakfast buffet.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.