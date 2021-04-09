Alert Days Today and Tomorrow

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A low pressure system with an associated cold front that is stalling to our west is going to keep our forecast unsettled through tomorrow afternoon. We have the potential to see strong to severe storms today as storms fire up, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Tomorrow brings another shot at strong to severe storms as the front starts to move again, sweeping a line of strong to severe storms through the valley in the morning and early afternoon hours. Once the strongest weather along this line clears your area tomorrow, your severe threat will be over. Stay with us on air, online, on mobile, and on social for the latest on this system and the potential impacts it will bring to our area.