Amerigroup and MCSD partner for Food Truck Friday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Amerigroup and the Muscogee County School District (MCSD) teamed up Friday to present Food Truck Friday.
Food Truck Friday started at the Winterfield Mobile Home Park at around 12:30 p.m. and the last stop was at Springfield Crossings Apartments at 5 p.m. Parents also had the chance to sign their child up for the pre-k program for the next school year.
“We really wanted to make sure that we’re interacting and engaging with the community,” said Lauren Chambers, marketing account manager for Amerigroup. “We’re so thrilled to be working with the school district to promote and work with families, educate them about different things. And so this is just a wonderful opportunity to do that.”
“We’re trying to recruit more of our students from the community that are eligible to participate this upcoming year,” said MCSD pre-k director Kimberly Thomas.
Social distancing and masks were required.
