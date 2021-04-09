Amerigroup, MCSD sending food around Columbus for Food Truck Friday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Amerigroup and the Muscogee County School District are teaming up for a special Food Truck Friday.
The pair is sending food trucks to several locations around Columbus this afternoon.
You can head over to the following locations to find their food trucks:
- Winterfield Mobile Home Park (400 29th Ave.) - 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
- Mahogany Trails (2001 Torch Hill Rd.) - 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
- Avalon Apartments (3737 Cusseta Rd.) - 3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
- Springfield Crossings Apartments (3320 N Lumpkin Rd.) - 5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Parents will also have the chance to sign their child up for the Pre-K program for the next school year.
Face masks will be required to participate in the event scheduled to take place rain or shine.
