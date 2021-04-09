Amerigroup, MCSD sending food around Columbus for Food Truck Friday

By Alex Jones | April 9, 2021 at 9:21 AM EDT - Updated April 9 at 9:21 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Amerigroup and the Muscogee County School District are teaming up for a special Food Truck Friday.

The pair is sending food trucks to several locations around Columbus this afternoon.

You can head over to the following locations to find their food trucks:

  • Winterfield Mobile Home Park (400 29th Ave.) - 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
  • Mahogany Trails (2001 Torch Hill Rd.) - 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
  • Avalon Apartments (3737 Cusseta Rd.) - 3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
  • Springfield Crossings Apartments (3320 N Lumpkin Rd.) - 5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Parents will also have the chance to sign their child up for the Pre-K program for the next school year.

Face masks will be required to participate in the event scheduled to take place rain or shine.

