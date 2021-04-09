Auburn woman escapes burning car on Lee Rd. 191 near Macon County

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A woman in Lee County is alright this morning after escaping a burning car Thursday night.
It was a close call for a driver from Auburn along Lee Rd. 191 near the Macon County line, but officials say she was able to make it out the vehicle safely.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says they received the call at 11:48 p.m. EDT.
Firefighters were able to put out the fire in the Hyundai Santa Fe and the road has since reopened.
No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.