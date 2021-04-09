Body identified as missing Tuskegee man; homicide investigation underway

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee police have identified the human remains found last week as a missing person.
Police say someone found the body on a property near Alabama Ave and Avenue B on April 1. Police say the body appeared to have been there for several weeks.
Forensics identified the body as 23-year-old Marquez Duncan, who was reported missing. Duncan had not been seen since Feb. 23.
Police have changed the case status to an active homicide investigation.
The cause of death has not been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Tuskegee Police Department’s investigation division at 334-727- 0200. You may also contact Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP.
