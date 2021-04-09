Central powers past Smiths Station to clinch series

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Central Red Devils opened up a six run lead in the first two innings and never looked back, posting a 16-5 win over the Smiths Station Panthers on Thursday night at Panther Field to clinch a sweep in the AHSAA 7A-Area 4 series.
Brody Capps set the pace with a two-run single in the first, part of a 3-for-4 performance that saw him drive in three runs and score twice.
Zion Morris had a two-run triple in the sixth inning in a Red Devils 16-hit night that saw eight different players drive in runs.
Bryce Sanders picked up the win for the Red Devils, with Morris earning a save.
Ellis Yohn took the loss for the Panthers.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.